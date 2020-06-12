All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:19 PM

1183 NELROSE Avenue

1183 Nelrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Nelrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4BR 2BA house in Venice! Going past the main double doors, you'll enter a massive living room with double vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. The open floor plan on the main level also includes 2 bedrooms, a large dining room and an updated kitchen including stainless steel appliances. The modern kitchen leads outdoors to a charming covered patio. The second floor has an oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, updated bathroom and private outdoor patio. Upstairs is the 4th bedroom which can be used as an office and a spacious loft / 2nd living room that looks down to the main living room below. This beautiful property has even more to offer with hardwood floors, plenty of storage, a private yard plus 2 covered patio areas for entertaining your guests. This two-story home is located on a quiet street with wonderful curb appeal and is just 1.5 miles to the beach! Boasting a walk-score of 88, it's just a quick hop to both Abbot Kinney and the Villa Marina Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have any available units?
1183 NELROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have?
Some of 1183 NELROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 NELROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1183 NELROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 NELROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1183 NELROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1183 NELROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1183 NELROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1183 NELROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1183 NELROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 NELROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1183 NELROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
