1183 NELROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4BR 2BA house in Venice! Going past the main double doors, you'll enter a massive living room with double vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. The open floor plan on the main level also includes 2 bedrooms, a large dining room and an updated kitchen including stainless steel appliances. The modern kitchen leads outdoors to a charming covered patio. The second floor has an oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, updated bathroom and private outdoor patio. Upstairs is the 4th bedroom which can be used as an office and a spacious loft / 2nd living room that looks down to the main living room below. This beautiful property has even more to offer with hardwood floors, plenty of storage, a private yard plus 2 covered patio areas for entertaining your guests. This two-story home is located on a quiet street with wonderful curb appeal and is just 1.5 miles to the beach! Boasting a walk-score of 88, it's just a quick hop to both Abbot Kinney and the Villa Marina Marketplace.