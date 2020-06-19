11825 Art Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to a clean and move-in condition home in Sun Valley!

This 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home has much to offer. Features fresh paint, nice wood floors through out, a separate dining room, and an indoor laundry room. The bedrooms are nice (2 include ceiling fans). The bathroom's upgraded and has a shower/tub combo, plus a convenient linen cabinets. The kitchen is clean and has a gas stove, dishwasher, plenty of storage cabinets and drawers, . Situated on over 14,000 sq. ft lot, space is not an issue for entertaining. The long and large driveway is gated and allows for extra parking spaces for your guests.