Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

11825 Art Street

11825 Art Street · No Longer Available
Location

11825 Art Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to a clean and move-in condition home in Sun Valley!
This 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home has much to offer. Features fresh paint, nice wood floors through out, a separate dining room, and an indoor laundry room. The bedrooms are nice (2 include ceiling fans). The bathroom's upgraded and has a shower/tub combo, plus a convenient linen cabinets. The kitchen is clean and has a gas stove, dishwasher, plenty of storage cabinets and drawers, . Situated on over 14,000 sq. ft lot, space is not an issue for entertaining. The long and large driveway is gated and allows for extra parking spaces for your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Art Street have any available units?
11825 Art Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11825 Art Street have?
Some of 11825 Art Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Art Street currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Art Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Art Street pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Art Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11825 Art Street offer parking?
Yes, 11825 Art Street offers parking.
Does 11825 Art Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11825 Art Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Art Street have a pool?
No, 11825 Art Street does not have a pool.
Does 11825 Art Street have accessible units?
No, 11825 Art Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Art Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11825 Art Street has units with dishwashers.
