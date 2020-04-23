All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

11817 Kittridge Street

11817 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

11817 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled property in the heart of North Hollywood! Enter through the front door to find a light and bright living space with a bay window view of the front yard that features beautiful, sustainable landscaping. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, clean white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and tile backsplash. Directly off of the kitchen is a dinette area, as well as a separate laundry area that affords convenience. Inside the main home are four spacious bedrooms with hard wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom features double closets and an en suite bathroom. Behind the property is the converted garage, which contains a full kitchen, large bedroom, and private bathroom. This space provides huge income potential or a perfect set up for a large family! Outside, you will find a huge patio area, a long, gated driveway and even a carport which is perfect for gatherings and other events. This property is ideal for someone seeking a spacious single family home or even an investment property. The main home is 1,607 square feet, and the converted garage is 600 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 Kittridge Street have any available units?
11817 Kittridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11817 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 11817 Kittridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
11817 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 11817 Kittridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11817 Kittridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 11817 Kittridge Street offers parking.
Does 11817 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11817 Kittridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 Kittridge Street have a pool?
No, 11817 Kittridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 11817 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 11817 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11817 Kittridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
