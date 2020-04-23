11817 Kittridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled property in the heart of North Hollywood! Enter through the front door to find a light and bright living space with a bay window view of the front yard that features beautiful, sustainable landscaping. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, clean white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and tile backsplash. Directly off of the kitchen is a dinette area, as well as a separate laundry area that affords convenience. Inside the main home are four spacious bedrooms with hard wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom features double closets and an en suite bathroom. Behind the property is the converted garage, which contains a full kitchen, large bedroom, and private bathroom. This space provides huge income potential or a perfect set up for a large family! Outside, you will find a huge patio area, a long, gated driveway and even a carport which is perfect for gatherings and other events. This property is ideal for someone seeking a spacious single family home or even an investment property. The main home is 1,607 square feet, and the converted garage is 600 square feet.