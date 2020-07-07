11801 Hart St. #5

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This one bedroom, one bath fully updated North Hollywood apartment will most definitely make you the envy of all your friends! Situated off of Lankershim Blvd., you?re minutes to restaurants, Target, and the Burbank Airport, which means you basically have everything at your fingertips! When you enter in you?re greeted by a large, open living room with stunning grey laminate flooring throughout the main space?perfect for entertaining. The light and bright dining space is open to the updated kitchen which is equipped with all of the appliances you need to create your next great meal. The bedroom is not only is it spacious and cozy with plush carpet, it has an amazing closet space and there is extra storage in the hallway. Finally a place for all your linens! The bathroom is one for the books! Gorgeous tile and a stylish vanity makes this space a true spa-like experience. With one parking space, coin laundry on site, plus central A/C and heat, this building checks all of your boxes. It won?t last long so make it yours today! FEATURESAvailable Now! North Hollywood Approx 700 sqft Gorgeous Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Carpet in Bedroom One Bedroom One Bath Stove/Oven Brand New Fridge On-Site Washer/Dryer - Coin Central A/C and Heat Private Carport - One Parking Space Will Consider Pet - With additional deposit DETAILSMinimum One Year Lease One Month Security Deposit Private Carport - One Parking Space Owner pays water and gardening Tenant pays for all other utilities First month\'s rent plus all applicable deposits due at lease signing (within 48 hours of approval)