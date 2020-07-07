All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

11801 Hart St. #5

11801 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

11801 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This one bedroom, one bath fully updated North Hollywood apartment will most definitely make you the envy of all your friends! Situated off of Lankershim Blvd., you?re minutes to restaurants, Target, and the Burbank Airport, which means you basically have everything at your fingertips! When you enter in you?re greeted by a large, open living room with stunning grey laminate flooring throughout the main space?perfect for entertaining. The light and bright dining space is open to the updated kitchen which is equipped with all of the appliances you need to create your next great meal. The bedroom is not only is it spacious and cozy with plush carpet, it has an amazing closet space and there is extra storage in the hallway. Finally a place for all your linens! The bathroom is one for the books! Gorgeous tile and a stylish vanity makes this space a true spa-like experience. With one parking space, coin laundry on site, plus central A/C and heat, this building checks all of your boxes. It won?t last long so make it yours today! FEATURESAvailable Now! North Hollywood Approx 700 sqft Gorgeous Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Carpet in Bedroom One Bedroom One Bath Stove/Oven Brand New Fridge On-Site Washer/Dryer - Coin Central A/C and Heat Private Carport - One Parking Space Will Consider Pet - With additional deposit DETAILSMinimum One Year Lease One Month Security Deposit Private Carport - One Parking Space Owner pays water and gardening Tenant pays for all other utilities First month\'s rent plus all applicable deposits due at lease signing (within 48 hours of approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 Hart St. #5 have any available units?
11801 Hart St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11801 Hart St. #5 have?
Some of 11801 Hart St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 Hart St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
11801 Hart St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 Hart St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11801 Hart St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 11801 Hart St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 11801 Hart St. #5 offers parking.
Does 11801 Hart St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11801 Hart St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 Hart St. #5 have a pool?
No, 11801 Hart St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 11801 Hart St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 11801 Hart St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 Hart St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11801 Hart St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

