1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Charming, updated Spanish duplex in South Carthay. Upper unit 3+2. Front balcony overlooking the courtyard with fountain, welcomes you to the formal entryway. Spacious living room with a decorative tiled fireplace and large windows provides an abundance of natural light. New large kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Formal dining room. 3 generous sized bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms complete the unit. The backyard has an outdoor patio and fire pit surrounded by fruit trees. Large garage with a long driveway for multiple cars. Great location; walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to LACMA, Beverly Center, and the Grove.