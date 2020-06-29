All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1179 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1179 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming, updated Spanish duplex in South Carthay. Upper unit 3+2. Front balcony overlooking the courtyard with fountain, welcomes you to the formal entryway. Spacious living room with a decorative tiled fireplace and large windows provides an abundance of natural light. New large kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Formal dining room. 3 generous sized bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms complete the unit. The backyard has an outdoor patio and fire pit surrounded by fruit trees. Large garage with a long driveway for multiple cars. Great location; walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to LACMA, Beverly Center, and the Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
