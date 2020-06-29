All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

1179 11th

1179 W 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

1179 W 11th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to El Descanso. Nestled in the quiet Vista Del Oro neighborhood of San Pedro, this clean and spacious two bedroom, two bathroom unit is sure to impress. It features new floors, new paint, new interior doors, updated bathrooms, laundry hookups, a private balcony, wet bar, and newer appliances. Additionally, the unit boasts two tandem parking spaces, ceiling fans, and a dishwasher. Access to several hiking trails just minutes away and close proximity to shops and freeway access making this a highly desirable location. The property is available to move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 11th have any available units?
1179 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 11th have?
Some of 1179 11th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 11th currently offering any rent specials?
1179 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 11th pet-friendly?
No, 1179 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1179 11th offer parking?
Yes, 1179 11th offers parking.
Does 1179 11th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 11th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 11th have a pool?
No, 1179 11th does not have a pool.
Does 1179 11th have accessible units?
No, 1179 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 11th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 11th has units with dishwashers.
