Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to El Descanso. Nestled in the quiet Vista Del Oro neighborhood of San Pedro, this clean and spacious two bedroom, two bathroom unit is sure to impress. It features new floors, new paint, new interior doors, updated bathrooms, laundry hookups, a private balcony, wet bar, and newer appliances. Additionally, the unit boasts two tandem parking spaces, ceiling fans, and a dishwasher. Access to several hiking trails just minutes away and close proximity to shops and freeway access making this a highly desirable location. The property is available to move in today.