Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

1178 MONTECITO Drive

1178 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1178 Montecito Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
This quintessential mid-century modern home, was built in 1961 and has recently been lovingly updated. With its open floorplan and minimalist aesthetic, the focal point is the explosive,180 degree jetliner views that can be appreciated from every room in the house as well as from a massive deck that covers the entire width of the home. The home is accessed through a private, enclosed courtyard into the upper level where a wide open, main living area with brick fireplace. and sleek, modern kitchen can be found. The kitchen is decked out with Bosch appliances, Corian countertops, custom cabinetry and a Kegerator (yes, an actual kegerator). Downstairs are two bedrooms, bathroom, a laundry room and additional storage. Bring your Eames Lounge Chair and call it a day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have any available units?
1178 MONTECITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have?
Some of 1178 MONTECITO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 MONTECITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1178 MONTECITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 MONTECITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1178 MONTECITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive offer parking?
No, 1178 MONTECITO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1178 MONTECITO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have a pool?
No, 1178 MONTECITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1178 MONTECITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 MONTECITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1178 MONTECITO Drive has units with dishwashers.

