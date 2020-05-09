1178 MONTECITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry

This quintessential mid-century modern home, was built in 1961 and has recently been lovingly updated. With its open floorplan and minimalist aesthetic, the focal point is the explosive,180 degree jetliner views that can be appreciated from every room in the house as well as from a massive deck that covers the entire width of the home. The home is accessed through a private, enclosed courtyard into the upper level where a wide open, main living area with brick fireplace. and sleek, modern kitchen can be found. The kitchen is decked out with Bosch appliances, Corian countertops, custom cabinetry and a Kegerator (yes, an actual kegerator). Downstairs are two bedrooms, bathroom, a laundry room and additional storage. Bring your Eames Lounge Chair and call it a day!