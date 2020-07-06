11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

BRAND NEW BUILDING, GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER FRONT LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH BALCONY & STREET VIEWS, COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL GAS APPLIANCES (STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR), WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 1 PARKING SPACE, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE WITH BD WALK-IN CLOSET & LARGE HALLWAY CLOSET, SHOWER-TUB, 24/7 CAMERA SURVEILLANCE IN GARAGE & EXTERIOR OF BUILDING, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.



**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees**



Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)



1 Year Lease Minimum



Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.



If you are interested in turning in an application just go to our website at www.lidoapartments.com and click on application. Our requirements are listed with it and you can e-mail your application to info@lidoapartments.com or fax it at 310-278-6801 or stop by our office in Beverly Hills at 218 N. Canon Dr. Ste. C Beverly Hills, CA 90210.