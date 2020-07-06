All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207

11755 Culver Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11755 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW BUILDING, GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER FRONT LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH BALCONY & STREET VIEWS, COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL GAS APPLIANCES (STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR), WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 1 PARKING SPACE, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE WITH BD WALK-IN CLOSET & LARGE HALLWAY CLOSET, SHOWER-TUB, 24/7 CAMERA SURVEILLANCE IN GARAGE & EXTERIOR OF BUILDING, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.

**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees**

Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

1 Year Lease Minimum

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

If you are interested in turning in an application just go to our website at www.lidoapartments.com and click on application. Our requirements are listed with it and you can e-mail your application to info@lidoapartments.com or fax it at 310-278-6801 or stop by our office in Beverly Hills at 218 N. Canon Dr. Ste. C Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have any available units?
11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have?
Some of 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 currently offering any rent specials?
11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 is pet friendly.
Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 offer parking?
Yes, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 offers parking.
Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have a pool?
No, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 does not have a pool.
Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have accessible units?
No, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11755 Culver Blvd Unit: 207 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College