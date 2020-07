11752 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

NORTH OF WILSHIRE IN THE BEST PART OF BRENTWOOD IS A SINGLE FAMILY TWO STORY HOME OF APPROX 1800 SQ. FEET WITH A GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMPLETE WITH WASHER AND DRYER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. RECESSED LIGHTS THROUGHOUT. FORMAL DININGROOM FOR ENTERTAINING AND GOURMET NEW KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKING THE GARDEN. GREAT STORAGE. PERFECT WALKING LOCATION ONLY A FEW BLOCKS FROM SAN VICENTE WHICH HAS WHOLE FOODS, COFFEE HOUSES AND THE FINEST OF RESTAURANTS. YOU WILL LOVE THIS LOCATION. TWO HUGE CAR GARAGE AND PARKING FOR TWO MORE CARS OUTSIDE OF GARAGE. IMMACULATE, BRIGHT AND A ONE YEAR OR MORE POSSIBLE LEASE. READY NOW FOR OCCUPANCY FOR YOUR NEW HOME