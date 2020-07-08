All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

1175 W Browning Blvd - 1

1175 Browning Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Browning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bedroom + 1.5 Bath located in up and coming LA neighborhood! This large home features fresh paint throughout, newly updated kitchen + bathrooms, plank flooring throughout the home, ample closet space, plenty of natural light and last but not least central heating + AC!
Upon entry is the living room which fills with beautiful natural light from the front window and has a faux fireplace! The living room opens up into the dinning area which comes with a built in buffet, perfect for entertaining! Off of the dinning area is the kitchen which comes equipped with a brand new never used stove/oven, plank flooring, ample cabinet space & quartz counter-tops! Located off of the kitchen is a private laundry room with hookups for washer/dryer. Half bathroom is located downstairs off of the dinning area. Both bedrooms and full bathroom are located upstairs.
Within walking distance to new stadium, shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access as well!

*Please note due to COVID-19 you will need to apply prior to viewing the unit in person. If you meet the criteria we will schedule a private showing with you/family.

Requirements:
620+ credit score
Household income must be 2x rent before taxes
No prior evictions

If you would like to apply please click the link below:

https://bgpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

*Does not accept Section 8
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have any available units?
1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have?
Some of 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 offer parking?
No, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have a pool?
No, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 W Browning Blvd - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

