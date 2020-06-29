1175 Amherst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Immaculate & Spacious Single level 2BR, 2.5BA condo set amidst Million Dollar Homes! Light and Bright Living Spaces which flow perfectly for Entertaining. Open Concept Floor Plan includes the Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Area and Office Niche. Cooks Kitchen includes Stainless Appliances, Designer Cabinets, Stone Counters, and Separate Breakfast Nook. Breakfast/Buffet Bar between Kitchen & Living Room is great for Impromptu Gatherings or Formal Entertaining. Elegant Master Suite includes a Fireplace, Private Bathroom and Large Walk-in Closet w/Built-ins. Master Bath has an Oversized Vanity, Dual Sinks, Walk-in Shower and Bathtub. Second Bedroom also has its own Bathroom with a Shower. Separate Powder Room for Guests. Individual Laundry Room inside the unit includes a Washer and Dryer. The building offers Gated Parking and this unit has 2 Side by Side Spaces. Parking Spaces are very close to the Elevator. There are 3 covered guest spots available as well. Will consider 1 small dog. Convenient Brentwood locale is minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Santa Monica, UCLA etc.