Los Angeles, CA
1175 Amherst Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:17 PM

1175 Amherst Avenue

1175 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Immaculate & Spacious Single level 2BR, 2.5BA condo set amidst Million Dollar Homes! Light and Bright Living Spaces which flow perfectly for Entertaining. Open Concept Floor Plan includes the Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Area and Office Niche. Cooks Kitchen includes Stainless Appliances, Designer Cabinets, Stone Counters, and Separate Breakfast Nook. Breakfast/Buffet Bar between Kitchen & Living Room is great for Impromptu Gatherings or Formal Entertaining. Elegant Master Suite includes a Fireplace, Private Bathroom and Large Walk-in Closet w/Built-ins. Master Bath has an Oversized Vanity, Dual Sinks, Walk-in Shower and Bathtub. Second Bedroom also has its own Bathroom with a Shower. Separate Powder Room for Guests. Individual Laundry Room inside the unit includes a Washer and Dryer. The building offers Gated Parking and this unit has 2 Side by Side Spaces. Parking Spaces are very close to the Elevator. There are 3 covered guest spots available as well. Will consider 1 small dog. Convenient Brentwood locale is minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Santa Monica, UCLA etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
1175 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 1175 Amherst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Amherst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Amherst Avenue offers parking.
Does 1175 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Amherst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 1175 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1175 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Amherst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
