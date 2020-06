Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

I have a private room for rent. Looking for a roommate for my 1 bedroom apartment. The bedroom is private. Living room & kitchen is shared. Rent is $800 a month, which includes utilities, Wifi. Street parking is available. Offers are taken into consideration, ie working for rent reduction. Thanks.

No Pets Allowed



