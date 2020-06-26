All apartments in Los Angeles
11733 Goshen Avenue

11733 Goshen Avenue
Location

11733 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in dreamy Brentwood location! - Welcome home!

This top floor, spacious one bedroom + office or second bedroom, two bathroom condo, located in the heart of Brentwood will be your last stop.

The condo includes high-end and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances with stone countertop, fireplace, new flooring throughout, a large balcony off of the living room and plenty of space throughout.

Building has a laundry room with washers and dryers and as well as a recreation room, all located on the lobby level along with a designated parking space and personal storage in the secured garage.

Located close to shops, nightlife, restaurants, and markets; within close proximity to UCLA and the beach.

Text or email Noam for a private, self-guided showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com

(RLNE5725530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11733 Goshen Avenue have any available units?
11733 Goshen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11733 Goshen Avenue have?
Some of 11733 Goshen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11733 Goshen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11733 Goshen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11733 Goshen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11733 Goshen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11733 Goshen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11733 Goshen Avenue offers parking.
Does 11733 Goshen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11733 Goshen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11733 Goshen Avenue have a pool?
No, 11733 Goshen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11733 Goshen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11733 Goshen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11733 Goshen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11733 Goshen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
