11733 Goshen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in dreamy Brentwood location! - Welcome home!



This top floor, spacious one bedroom + office or second bedroom, two bathroom condo, located in the heart of Brentwood will be your last stop.



The condo includes high-end and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances with stone countertop, fireplace, new flooring throughout, a large balcony off of the living room and plenty of space throughout.



Building has a laundry room with washers and dryers and as well as a recreation room, all located on the lobby level along with a designated parking space and personal storage in the secured garage.



Located close to shops, nightlife, restaurants, and markets; within close proximity to UCLA and the beach.



Text or email Noam for a private, self-guided showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com



