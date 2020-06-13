1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't be fooled by the address. This is the remarkably quiet part of South Highland Ave, 20 minutes to Hollywood/Downtown LA/Culver City and Westside. This upper unit of a classic Spanish style duplex has a lot to offer including: Separate entrance, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, Library/study, dining room, Kitchenette and functional balcony. It is well lit and updated very tastefully. Although it lacks an en suite bath in the main bedroom it makes up for it with a open floor plan, original wood flooring and a sensible design throughout. New HVAC system, plumbing and electrical. 2 car garage and backyard space. Dogs Okay.