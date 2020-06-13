All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:56 PM

1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue

1173 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1173 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't be fooled by the address. This is the remarkably quiet part of South Highland Ave, 20 minutes to Hollywood/Downtown LA/Culver City and Westside. This upper unit of a classic Spanish style duplex has a lot to offer including: Separate entrance, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, Library/study, dining room, Kitchenette and functional balcony. It is well lit and updated very tastefully. Although it lacks an en suite bath in the main bedroom it makes up for it with a open floor plan, original wood flooring and a sensible design throughout. New HVAC system, plumbing and electrical. 2 car garage and backyard space. Dogs Okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
