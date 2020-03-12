11725 Lemay Street

Amenities

On a quaint cul de sac street near the robust NoHo arts district is this beautiful two level End Unit condominium. Secured gated community with beautifully maintained grounds offers the ideal city living, centrally located and minutes away from Burbank Empire Center, Downtown Burbank, NoHo Art District and the coming soon NoHo West development underway. Minutes from dinning, shops and the exciting nightlife of North Hollywood. The open concept floor plan condo is equipped with all kitchen appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. Kitchen, dinning and living room are on the main level with a full bath off the living room. Upstairs both bedrooms offering picturesque views of the Hollywood Mountains. The spacious master includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bath. Central A/C. Location, location, location!