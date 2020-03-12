All apartments in Los Angeles
11725 Lemay Street

11725 Lemay Street · No Longer Available
Location

11725 Lemay Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
On a quaint cul de sac street near the robust NoHo arts district is this beautiful two level End Unit condominium. Secured gated community with beautifully maintained grounds offers the ideal city living, centrally located and minutes away from Burbank Empire Center, Downtown Burbank, NoHo Art District and the coming soon NoHo West development underway. Minutes from dinning, shops and the exciting nightlife of North Hollywood. The open concept floor plan condo is equipped with all kitchen appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. Kitchen, dinning and living room are on the main level with a full bath off the living room. Upstairs both bedrooms offering picturesque views of the Hollywood Mountains. The spacious master includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bath. Central A/C. Location, location, location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 Lemay Street have any available units?
11725 Lemay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11725 Lemay Street have?
Some of 11725 Lemay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 Lemay Street currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Lemay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Lemay Street pet-friendly?
No, 11725 Lemay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11725 Lemay Street offer parking?
Yes, 11725 Lemay Street offers parking.
Does 11725 Lemay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11725 Lemay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Lemay Street have a pool?
No, 11725 Lemay Street does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Lemay Street have accessible units?
No, 11725 Lemay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Lemay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11725 Lemay Street has units with dishwashers.
