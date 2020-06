11723 MAYFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

STUNNING 4 BED 3.5 BATH BRENTWOOD TOWNHOME FOR LEASE! THIS HOME HAS ITS OWN 2-CAR GARAGE W DIRECT ACCESS, LUXURY MASTER W/LOFT, WALK-IN CLOSET,FP & LARGE MASTER BATH! THERE IS A SUN-DECK W/ RM FOR BBQ/SPA! LIVING RM, FAMILY RM & SEPARATE FORMAL DINING HAS WOOD FLOORS. THE GOURMET KITCHEN HAS CHERRY COLOR ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS,VIKING APPLIANCES AND WINE COOLER. 3 FULL BATH+1 PWDR RM (1/2) BATH AND WATER IS INCLUDED. THIS TOWNHOME IS MOVE IN READY AND CLOSE TO WHAT BRENTWOOD HAS TO OFFER. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST!