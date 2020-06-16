All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:43 PM

11718 LAURELWOOD Drive

11718 W Laurelwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11718 W Laurelwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Set high in the Studio City hills is a spectacular restoration of a modern mid century home with explosive views, pool and privacy. The owners spared no expense bringing this timeless beauty to the 21st century, highlighted by brand new high-end internal systems & Fleetwood doors . The peaceful resort backyard-features a new pool, grassy area and tranquil views. Solid oak floors cover the home throughout. Family/media room has walnut built in's w/quartz counters and auto black-out shades. The open concept kitchen is the consummate culinary center for the serious cook. Stunning quartz topped modern cabinets are tastefully contrasted by Heath ceramic back splashes, professional stainless steel appliances and an amazing "wall of glass" view. A fabulous living room w/ wood beamed vaulted ceiling ,fireplace & city views. The master bedroom suite is world class with views, a built-in walnut vanity and lg walk in closet. The luxurious master bath includes Walker-Zanger tile. Rare offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have any available units?
11718 LAURELWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have?
Some of 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11718 LAURELWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11718 LAURELWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
