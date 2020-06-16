11718 LAURELWOOD Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Set high in the Studio City hills is a spectacular restoration of a modern mid century home with explosive views, pool and privacy. The owners spared no expense bringing this timeless beauty to the 21st century, highlighted by brand new high-end internal systems & Fleetwood doors . The peaceful resort backyard-features a new pool, grassy area and tranquil views. Solid oak floors cover the home throughout. Family/media room has walnut built in's w/quartz counters and auto black-out shades. The open concept kitchen is the consummate culinary center for the serious cook. Stunning quartz topped modern cabinets are tastefully contrasted by Heath ceramic back splashes, professional stainless steel appliances and an amazing "wall of glass" view. A fabulous living room w/ wood beamed vaulted ceiling ,fireplace & city views. The master bedroom suite is world class with views, a built-in walnut vanity and lg walk in closet. The luxurious master bath includes Walker-Zanger tile. Rare offering.