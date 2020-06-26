All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11690 MONTANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11690 MONTANA Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

11690 MONTANA Avenue

11690 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11690 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condominium for rent in prime Brentwood. Double door entry with marble flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Granite counters and redone cabinetry in the kitchen. Breakfast bar opening to the dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and private balcony. The two bedroom suites are located on the opposing sides of the unit for privacy. Master bedroom suite with a gas fireplace, three closets and a bathroom with marble flooring and a separate shower and soaking tub. Full size LG washer & dryer (4 months old) in the unit along with tandem parking in the gated garage. Community pool, dry sauna, small gym and five guest parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
11690 MONTANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 11690 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11690 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11690 MONTANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11690 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11690 MONTANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11690 MONTANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11690 MONTANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11690 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11690 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College