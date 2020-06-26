11690 MONTANA Avenue

Amenities

Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condominium for rent in prime Brentwood. Double door entry with marble flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Granite counters and redone cabinetry in the kitchen. Breakfast bar opening to the dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and private balcony. The two bedroom suites are located on the opposing sides of the unit for privacy. Master bedroom suite with a gas fireplace, three closets and a bathroom with marble flooring and a separate shower and soaking tub. Full size LG washer & dryer (4 months old) in the unit along with tandem parking in the gated garage. Community pool, dry sauna, small gym and five guest parking spaces.