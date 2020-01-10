All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11687 MONTANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11687 MONTANA Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 10:55 AM

11687 MONTANA Avenue

11687 Montana Avenue · (310) 403-5535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11687 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upscale and Designer Perfect FURNISHED unit in the Heart of Brentwood. Ideally located for the busy executive or couple, this Gorgeous unit has been fabulously remodeled and is outfitted in high-end designer furnishings. Just bring your toothbrush and clothes! Modern European Kitchen with granite counters and includes all appliances, pot & pans! Living ROom with leather sofa, large flat-screen TV, Wood Floors and Large Private Balcony. Fabulous Marble bathroom with Double-sized walk-in shower, bidet and marble floors. Calm and serene bedroom with plenty of storage. Building had a lovely pool and spa. Comes with 1-Car parking in a gated garage. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Wood, Marble and TIle flooring, no carpet. Excellent location to the best spots in Brentwood and convenient to Santa Monica, West Wood and Beverly Hills. Avail March 1st for 1 year or longer. This unit is furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
11687 MONTANA Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 11687 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11687 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11687 MONTANA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11687 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11687 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11687 MONTANA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11687 MONTANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11687 MONTANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11687 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11687 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11687 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11687 MONTANA Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity