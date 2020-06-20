All apartments in Los Angeles
11680 MONTANA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11680 MONTANA Avenue

11680 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11680 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Amazing top floor unit in a prime Brentwood location! The spacious condominium features plantation shutters, French doors, and a fireplace in the living room that leads to a patio. Large master suite with fireplace and high ceilings, updated master bathroom with frameless shower door. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Includes in-unit laundry, 2 car parking and a gym. In close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, farmers market and all Brentwood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
11680 MONTANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 11680 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11680 MONTANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11680 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11680 MONTANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11680 MONTANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 11680 MONTANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11680 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11680 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

