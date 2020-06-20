11680 MONTANA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Amazing top floor unit in a prime Brentwood location! The spacious condominium features plantation shutters, French doors, and a fireplace in the living room that leads to a patio. Large master suite with fireplace and high ceilings, updated master bathroom with frameless shower door. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Includes in-unit laundry, 2 car parking and a gym. In close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, farmers market and all Brentwood has to offer.