Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:13 AM

11671 Erwin

11671 Erwin Street · (818) 757-4567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11671 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to Skyline at Noho. Be part of luxury living at its finest. Skyline at Noho offers unique one, two, and three bedroom modern apartment home living quarters in the heart of North Hollywood newest destinations. Enjoy in home washers & dryers, fully equipped kitchens and many distinctive designer touches throughout every room. This complex is ideal for individuals of all ages and families. This elegant 10 Unit building offers generous living space, elegant bathrooms, and rooftop open space that makes it perfect to be your newest home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11671 Erwin have any available units?
11671 Erwin has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11671 Erwin currently offering any rent specials?
11671 Erwin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11671 Erwin pet-friendly?
No, 11671 Erwin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11671 Erwin offer parking?
No, 11671 Erwin does not offer parking.
Does 11671 Erwin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11671 Erwin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11671 Erwin have a pool?
No, 11671 Erwin does not have a pool.
Does 11671 Erwin have accessible units?
No, 11671 Erwin does not have accessible units.
Does 11671 Erwin have units with dishwashers?
No, 11671 Erwin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11671 Erwin have units with air conditioning?
No, 11671 Erwin does not have units with air conditioning.
