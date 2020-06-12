All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11661 Sunshine Terrace

11661 W Sunshine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11661 W Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
THIS ONE WILL BE GONE FAST! Situated So of the Blvd in the highly sought-after Carpenter School district and nestled in the Studio City hills, is this beautifully updated mid-century modern 3 BED home. This amazing rental with fantastic layout has just been fully redone with superb taste. Light and bright throughout, this home sits above the street affording tranquility and privacy. Enter the Living room with rich wood floors, fireplace with dining room adjacent. Beautiful bright cook’s kitchen with stainless appliances, built-in microwave above gas range. Lots of open counter space and wall of cabinets. Washer and Dryer adjacent to kitchen. Bedrooms have wood floors pristine white doors and crown molding. Double door entry to Master bedroom and French doors leading out to serine back patio and garden. Back yard is secluded and with relaxing hot tub surrounded by beautifully landscaped with low maintenance plants and flowering shrubs. A walk up the backyard stairs takes you to the street behind. This home is lovely! Close to shopping, studios and just a quick drive over the canyon to the west side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have any available units?
11661 Sunshine Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have?
Some of 11661 Sunshine Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11661 Sunshine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11661 Sunshine Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11661 Sunshine Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11661 Sunshine Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11661 Sunshine Terrace offers parking.
Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11661 Sunshine Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have a pool?
No, 11661 Sunshine Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11661 Sunshine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11661 Sunshine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11661 Sunshine Terrace has units with dishwashers.
