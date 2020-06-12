11661 Sunshine Terrace

Amenities

THIS ONE WILL BE GONE FAST! Situated So of the Blvd in the highly sought-after Carpenter School district and nestled in the Studio City hills, is this beautifully updated mid-century modern 3 BED home. This amazing rental with fantastic layout has just been fully redone with superb taste. Light and bright throughout, this home sits above the street affording tranquility and privacy. Enter the Living room with rich wood floors, fireplace with dining room adjacent. Beautiful bright cook’s kitchen with stainless appliances, built-in microwave above gas range. Lots of open counter space and wall of cabinets. Washer and Dryer adjacent to kitchen. Bedrooms have wood floors pristine white doors and crown molding. Double door entry to Master bedroom and French doors leading out to serine back patio and garden. Back yard is secluded and with relaxing hot tub surrounded by beautifully landscaped with low maintenance plants and flowering shrubs. A walk up the backyard stairs takes you to the street behind. This home is lovely! Close to shopping, studios and just a quick drive over the canyon to the west side.