11659 Valleycrest Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage clubhouse media room bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill garage media room

This beautiful home is one you can brag about and be proud to call yours. Spacious living with loads of privacy and panoramic views that go on forever. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you enter to a private front courtyard in a setting perfect for outdoor summer parties (all in your own private courtyard behind the gates). Beyond the courtyard the front door opens to vaulted beamed ceilings and huge living room that looks out to a lovely backyard with canyon and city views. This home features 3 lovely large bedrooms plus additional large room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom, multi media room or den. Great kitchen adjacent to dining and entertainment room with a fantastic built-in inside brick BBQ. Enormous garage, large enough for 2 cars and your workshop. In this great canyon home you can easily leave the city behind as you enjoy all this property has to offer. Fantastic city lights can be seen at night from master bedroom, living room and backyard. Carpenter School district too! Available to move in November 1st.