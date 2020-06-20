All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11659 Valleycrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11659 Valleycrest Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11659 Valleycrest Road

11659 W Valleycrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11659 W Valleycrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This beautiful home is one you can brag about and be proud to call yours. Spacious living with loads of privacy and panoramic views that go on forever. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you enter to a private front courtyard in a setting perfect for outdoor summer parties (all in your own private courtyard behind the gates). Beyond the courtyard the front door opens to vaulted beamed ceilings and huge living room that looks out to a lovely backyard with canyon and city views. This home features 3 lovely large bedrooms plus additional large room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom, multi media room or den. Great kitchen adjacent to dining and entertainment room with a fantastic built-in inside brick BBQ. Enormous garage, large enough for 2 cars and your workshop. In this great canyon home you can easily leave the city behind as you enjoy all this property has to offer. Fantastic city lights can be seen at night from master bedroom, living room and backyard. Carpenter School district too! Available to move in November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11659 Valleycrest Road have any available units?
11659 Valleycrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11659 Valleycrest Road have?
Some of 11659 Valleycrest Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11659 Valleycrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
11659 Valleycrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11659 Valleycrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 11659 Valleycrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11659 Valleycrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 11659 Valleycrest Road offers parking.
Does 11659 Valleycrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11659 Valleycrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11659 Valleycrest Road have a pool?
No, 11659 Valleycrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 11659 Valleycrest Road have accessible units?
No, 11659 Valleycrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11659 Valleycrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11659 Valleycrest Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College