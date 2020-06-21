All apartments in Los Angeles
11657 Rochester Ave 5
11657 Rochester Ave 5

11657 Rochester Avenue · (323) 360-7174
Location

11657 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 5 Available 06/19/20 A Stylish Abode...Hardwood & Stainless Steel - Property Id: 219477

Hello,
Come Home to West LA!
Located on a residential street, in a well kept building with intercom access, this spacious, 2 bedroom and 2 bath boasts a bright open air living room accented with a decorative fireplace with streams of natural light thru big balcony terrace windows. Separate dining area with recessed lighting leading into updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Down the hall there is additional storage and a full bathroom. Master bedroom features: private balcony, full bathroom and plenty of closet space. Second bedroom is nicely sized with closet. Truly unique apartment home. Central Heat and A/C. Two car parking.
Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise.

Convenient to Westwood /UCLA, Santa Monica, Century City, Beverly Hills.

Please contact Life Knyper @ 323.360.7174 for a convenient time to view.

$2,895 Security Deposit
Cat ok with additional deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219477
Property Id 219477

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have any available units?
11657 Rochester Ave 5 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have?
Some of 11657 Rochester Ave 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11657 Rochester Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
11657 Rochester Ave 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11657 Rochester Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 does offer parking.
Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11657 Rochester Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11657 Rochester Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
