11657 Rochester Ave 5

Unit 5 Available 06/19/20 A Stylish Abode...Hardwood & Stainless Steel - Property Id: 219477
Come Home to West LA!
Located on a residential street, in a well kept building with intercom access, this spacious, 2 bedroom and 2 bath boasts a bright open air living room accented with a decorative fireplace with streams of natural light thru big balcony terrace windows. Separate dining area with recessed lighting leading into updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Down the hall there is additional storage and a full bathroom. Master bedroom features: private balcony, full bathroom and plenty of closet space. Second bedroom is nicely sized with closet. Truly unique apartment home. Central Heat and A/C. Two car parking.
Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise.
Convenient to Westwood /UCLA, Santa Monica, Century City, Beverly Hills.
Please contact Life Knyper @ 323.360.7174 for a convenient time to view.
$2,895 Security Deposit
Cat ok with additional deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219477
Property Id 219477
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5845055)