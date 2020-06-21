11657 Rochester Ave 5

Amenities

Come Home to West LA!

Located on a residential street, in a well kept building with intercom access, this spacious, 2 bedroom and 2 bath boasts a bright open air living room accented with a decorative fireplace with streams of natural light thru big balcony terrace windows. Separate dining area with recessed lighting leading into updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Down the hall there is additional storage and a full bathroom. Master bedroom features: private balcony, full bathroom and plenty of closet space. Second bedroom is nicely sized with closet. Truly unique apartment home. Central Heat and A/C. Two car parking.

Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise.



Convenient to Westwood /UCLA, Santa Monica, Century City, Beverly Hills.



Please contact Life Knyper @ 323.360.7174 for a convenient time to view.



$2,895 Security Deposit

Cat ok with additional deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219477

Property Id 219477



No Dogs Allowed



