1163 Kenmore Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful English Tudor Home - English Tudor for lease!



This 2 story, 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms downstairs), 3 full bath home (with central air conditioning and heat) is restored, hedged and beautifully landscaped with a private front and rear yard and a 2 car detached garage (with additional multiple car driveway parking). It has a cathedral ceiling living room with banks of French windows, doors, Batchelder fireplace, chef's kitchen w/ amazing vintage stove, marble counters & sunny breakfast "nook". There is a Formal dining room filled with light from arched windows. There are built-in speakers, hardwood floors throughout, an En suite master bedroom that opens to a private outdoor lounging patio.



Enjoy beautiful, private, flat grassy grounds front & back with specimen fruit trees, roses, long driveway and big garage w/ decks, patios and fountains. New solar panels are included at no cost, knocking hundreds off power bill. An enchanting, romantic home close to freeways, main streets and L.A.'s best new restaurants and hottest food scene, including four new restaurants around the corner (open for take out).



Pets will be considered. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Credit and background checks will be required. 12 or 24 month lease. There is some construction in the area so please drive by before you schedule a tour. We plan to show the property each Saturday at 10am and Wednesday at 10am...so please stop by then if you'd like. It's recommended you confirm before you go as this property should rent fast. We cooperate with real estate agents.



Contact:

Durante and Rich real Estate

Burt Teplitzky, Broker

DRE: 00906877

Cell: 323 803-4395

burt@drpropmgt.com

Will cooperate with agents



(RLNE5799624)