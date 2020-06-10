All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1163 Kenmore Ave.

1163 Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful English Tudor Home - English Tudor for lease!

This 2 story, 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms downstairs), 3 full bath home (with central air conditioning and heat) is restored, hedged and beautifully landscaped with a private front and rear yard and a 2 car detached garage (with additional multiple car driveway parking). It has a cathedral ceiling living room with banks of French windows, doors, Batchelder fireplace, chef's kitchen w/ amazing vintage stove, marble counters & sunny breakfast "nook". There is a Formal dining room filled with light from arched windows. There are built-in speakers, hardwood floors throughout, an En suite master bedroom that opens to a private outdoor lounging patio.

Enjoy beautiful, private, flat grassy grounds front & back with specimen fruit trees, roses, long driveway and big garage w/ decks, patios and fountains. New solar panels are included at no cost, knocking hundreds off power bill. An enchanting, romantic home close to freeways, main streets and L.A.'s best new restaurants and hottest food scene, including four new restaurants around the corner (open for take out).

Pets will be considered. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Credit and background checks will be required. 12 or 24 month lease. There is some construction in the area so please drive by before you schedule a tour. We plan to show the property each Saturday at 10am and Wednesday at 10am...so please stop by then if you'd like. It's recommended you confirm before you go as this property should rent fast. We cooperate with real estate agents.

Contact:
Durante and Rich real Estate
Burt Teplitzky, Broker
DRE: 00906877
Cell: 323 803-4395
burt@drpropmgt.com
Will cooperate with agents

(RLNE5799624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have any available units?
1163 Kenmore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have?
Some of 1163 Kenmore Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Kenmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Kenmore Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Kenmore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Kenmore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Kenmore Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Kenmore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 1163 Kenmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1163 Kenmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Kenmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Kenmore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
