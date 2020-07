Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Offered for lease in exclusive Brentwood is this 1+1 beautiful unit with amenities to include granite countertops, full kitchen, walk in closets, central ac, fireplace and balcony.Central laundry in hallway, rooftop pool, elevators on each side of building. Stove and dishwasher included. Utilities water/Trash paid. Amazing opportunity to lease in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive area...with walking distances to restaurants, shopping, etc.