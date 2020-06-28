All apartments in Los Angeles
1162 Upland Ave
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:33 AM

1162 Upland Ave

1162 West Upland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1162 West Upland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Two Bedroom One Bathroom Single Family Home, With Stunning Views!! Located in San Pedro, this home has so much to offer. Enjoy stunning views from your large raised deck in the backyard, overlooking Peck Parks Canyon & Nature Preserve. This home features a detached one car garage with additional storage space & a large driveway. Nicely done, clean with hardwood floors throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout the home in dining room, family room & bedrooms for your convenience as well as stove/range, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and laundry hookups and a window A/C unit in the one of the bedrooms.

**This property is ready for showings, you can register via our website @ Harborpm.com and schedule at your own convenience for a self showing. Any questions regarding the application process please call Gabby or Christina @ (310) 831-0123 or text us @ (310) 200-5584**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Upland Ave have any available units?
1162 Upland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Upland Ave have?
Some of 1162 Upland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Upland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Upland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Upland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Upland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Upland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Upland Ave offers parking.
Does 1162 Upland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Upland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Upland Ave have a pool?
No, 1162 Upland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Upland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1162 Upland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Upland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Upland Ave has units with dishwashers.
