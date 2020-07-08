11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3

Amenities

Experience living in a very walkable West Los Angeles neighborhood in L.A. of this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom apartment unit.



The bright and comfy interior features laminated wood and carpeted flooring, big windows, and sliding glass doors. A shared and coin-operated washer and dryer are available. The unit has already installed air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating, for climate control. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The tile-floored bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a frameless clear glass panel. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas. Water and trash will be covered by the landlord. So, what are you waiting for? Lease this home today before its gone!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 82



Nearby parks: Stoner Recreation Center, Westwood Recreation Center, and Westwood Park.



Bus lines:

15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.4 mile

5 Olympic Blvd - 0.4 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



