11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3

11615 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11615 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this pleasing apartment home property rental yours today!

Experience living in a very walkable West Los Angeles neighborhood in L.A. of this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom apartment unit.

The bright and comfy interior features laminated wood and carpeted flooring, big windows, and sliding glass doors. A shared and coin-operated washer and dryer are available. The unit has already installed air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating, for climate control. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The tile-floored bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a frameless clear glass panel. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas. Water and trash will be covered by the landlord. So, what are you waiting for? Lease this home today before its gone!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 82

Nearby parks: Stoner Recreation Center, Westwood Recreation Center, and Westwood Park.

Bus lines:
15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.4 mile
5 Olympic Blvd - 0.4 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have any available units?
11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have?
Some of 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11615 Missouri Avenue Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

