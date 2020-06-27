All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1160 EMBURY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1160 EMBURY Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1160 EMBURY Street

1160 Embury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1160 Embury Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Light-filled three bedroom home situated in the highly sought after Alphabet Streets of the Pacific Palisades. This spectacular property sits on a 6,500 square foot lot above the street, one of the first sites developed in this sought-after Palisades neighborhood. The gourmet kitchen was designed with California living in mind featuring high ceilings, beautiful windows, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen nook as the perfect finishing touch. The Master Bedroom is tucked away on it's own with a large bath, walk-in closet and French Doors to the garden. This outdoor area is enclosed by high hedges offering privacy and a lush retreat. An office, media area and roof-top deck complete this special offering. Short distance to the new Palisades Village with shopping, restaurants and theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 EMBURY Street have any available units?
1160 EMBURY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 EMBURY Street have?
Some of 1160 EMBURY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 EMBURY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 EMBURY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 EMBURY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1160 EMBURY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1160 EMBURY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1160 EMBURY Street offers parking.
Does 1160 EMBURY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 EMBURY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 EMBURY Street have a pool?
No, 1160 EMBURY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 EMBURY Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 EMBURY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 EMBURY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 EMBURY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College