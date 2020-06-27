1160 EMBURY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Light-filled three bedroom home situated in the highly sought after Alphabet Streets of the Pacific Palisades. This spectacular property sits on a 6,500 square foot lot above the street, one of the first sites developed in this sought-after Palisades neighborhood. The gourmet kitchen was designed with California living in mind featuring high ceilings, beautiful windows, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen nook as the perfect finishing touch. The Master Bedroom is tucked away on it's own with a large bath, walk-in closet and French Doors to the garden. This outdoor area is enclosed by high hedges offering privacy and a lush retreat. An office, media area and roof-top deck complete this special offering. Short distance to the new Palisades Village with shopping, restaurants and theaters.