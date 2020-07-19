116 THORNTON Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking

Enjoy the good life! Sunny upper unit of a luxury Venice Beach Duplex completely remodeled on a quiet street. Grab your surfboard, just two blocks from the beach. Walking distance to Abbott-Kinney and Main Street. Stroll to Gjusta or run to Gold's Gym. Completely separate entrances and 2 carport parking spaces leading to gated house. Ideal Venice lifestyle. High end design--Brand new modern chef's kitchen, new flat screen TV already installed, beautiful hardwood flooring, and master bedroom/bathroom suite complete with double sinks and brand new custom California Closets. Note: property will be delivered unfurnished, photos taken when staged. Available immediately. Please note: unit does not have an outdoor patio or balcony.