Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

116 THORNTON Place

116 Thornton Place · No Longer Available
Location

116 Thornton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
Enjoy the good life! Sunny upper unit of a luxury Venice Beach Duplex completely remodeled on a quiet street. Grab your surfboard, just two blocks from the beach. Walking distance to Abbott-Kinney and Main Street. Stroll to Gjusta or run to Gold's Gym. Completely separate entrances and 2 carport parking spaces leading to gated house. Ideal Venice lifestyle. High end design--Brand new modern chef's kitchen, new flat screen TV already installed, beautiful hardwood flooring, and master bedroom/bathroom suite complete with double sinks and brand new custom California Closets. Note: property will be delivered unfurnished, photos taken when staged. Available immediately. Please note: unit does not have an outdoor patio or balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 THORNTON Place have any available units?
116 THORNTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 THORNTON Place have?
Some of 116 THORNTON Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 THORNTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 THORNTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 THORNTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 116 THORNTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 116 THORNTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 116 THORNTON Place offers parking.
Does 116 THORNTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 THORNTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 THORNTON Place have a pool?
No, 116 THORNTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 116 THORNTON Place have accessible units?
No, 116 THORNTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 THORNTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 THORNTON Place has units with dishwashers.
