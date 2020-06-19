All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11582 Longacre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11582 Longacre
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:11 AM

11582 Longacre

11582 Longacre Avenue · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11582 Longacre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
View View View - Granada Hills GUEST SUITE - Penthouse style living - Call it a "Flat" of your own.
COUNTRY LIVING IN THE CITY -- High ceilings and Gorgeous natural lighting.
Grand approx 900+/- One bedroom one bathroom studio with large fireplace, ceiling fan, kitchenette, large tub & separate shower, private access, private patio/balcony with mountain view and private parking. Extra parking, covered storage & office space available if needed. Quiet and Serene.

A truly unique and special place. Not crowded. One with Nature and really does not feel like the City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11582 Longacre have any available units?
11582 Longacre has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11582 Longacre have?
Some of 11582 Longacre's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11582 Longacre currently offering any rent specials?
11582 Longacre isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11582 Longacre pet-friendly?
No, 11582 Longacre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11582 Longacre offer parking?
Yes, 11582 Longacre does offer parking.
Does 11582 Longacre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11582 Longacre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11582 Longacre have a pool?
No, 11582 Longacre does not have a pool.
Does 11582 Longacre have accessible units?
No, 11582 Longacre does not have accessible units.
Does 11582 Longacre have units with dishwashers?
No, 11582 Longacre does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11582 Longacre?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity