1158 WELLESLEY AVE.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking

ELEGANT FURNISHED UNIT IN A QUIET BRENTWOOD SETTING. LOCATED ONLY 10 MINUTES DRIVE TO THE OCEAN. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGHER CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS AND LARGE BALCONY. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BALCONY AND LARGE MARBLE FLOORED BATHROOM. GUEST BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH & BALCONY. OFFICE AREA W HALF BATH & INSIDE LAUNDRY. ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING, BUILDING HAS GYM & GUEST PARKING. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS FROM 3 MONTH TO 1 YEAR. 2 BLOCKS WEST OF BUNDY - 1 BLOCK NORTH OF WILSHIRE, SOUTH OF MONTANA