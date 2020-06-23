11574 Sunshine Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC VIEW of the entire Valley enjoyed from BOTH a modern, private, fully furnished DECK as well as a wrap-around glass-enclosed living room. The Deck is oversized with a Bar B Que and two eleven foot umbrellas. Single Level, South of the Boulevard, 5 minute walk to the heart of Studio City with a JACUZZI! 2 Bedrooms, Den/Office, 2 baths (master bath just renovated IN 2017), Formal Dining Room, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors throughout, Modern Granite Kitchen with SUBZERO Refrigerator and WOLF Stove. ALL rooms open to the Fabulous Deck or to the Private Patio. Located in the Carpenter School District.