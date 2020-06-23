All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11574 Sunshine Terrace

11574 W Sunshine Ter
Location

11574 W Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC VIEW of the entire Valley enjoyed from BOTH a modern, private, fully furnished DECK as well as a wrap-around glass-enclosed living room. The Deck is oversized with a Bar B Que and two eleven foot umbrellas. Single Level, South of the Boulevard, 5 minute walk to the heart of Studio City with a JACUZZI! 2 Bedrooms, Den/Office, 2 baths (master bath just renovated IN 2017), Formal Dining Room, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors throughout, Modern Granite Kitchen with SUBZERO Refrigerator and WOLF Stove. ALL rooms open to the Fabulous Deck or to the Private Patio. Located in the Carpenter School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have any available units?
11574 Sunshine Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have?
Some of 11574 Sunshine Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11574 Sunshine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11574 Sunshine Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11574 Sunshine Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11574 Sunshine Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11574 Sunshine Terrace offers parking.
Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11574 Sunshine Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have a pool?
No, 11574 Sunshine Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11574 Sunshine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11574 Sunshine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11574 Sunshine Terrace has units with dishwashers.
