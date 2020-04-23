1156 GALLOWAY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Tucked away in the heart of the Alphabet Streets, located moments from Palisades Village, this gated, thoughtfully remodeled Scandinavian retreat, emphasizes country charm with a minimalist modern aesthetic, while maintaining its 1947 integrity and character. Flooded with natural light, upon entry the eye capturing vaulted ceilings with beam detail throughout, frame the picturesque open living and dining area. The effortless flow from the upgraded chef's kitchen accented with butcher block countertops, to the lushly landscaped backyard oasis, creates a true entertainer's delight. Relish in the indoor-outdoor living this chic mid-century farmhouse has to offer, complete with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, gardens, pool, and spa. An impressive, warming home, with artistic and designer finishes, this home includes three bedrooms in the main house, an office, a private guest house bungalow with a kitchenette and ~ bath, perfect for entertaining you and your guests.