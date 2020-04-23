All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1156 GALLOWAY Street

1156 Galloway Street · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Galloway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tucked away in the heart of the Alphabet Streets, located moments from Palisades Village, this gated, thoughtfully remodeled Scandinavian retreat, emphasizes country charm with a minimalist modern aesthetic, while maintaining its 1947 integrity and character. Flooded with natural light, upon entry the eye capturing vaulted ceilings with beam detail throughout, frame the picturesque open living and dining area. The effortless flow from the upgraded chef's kitchen accented with butcher block countertops, to the lushly landscaped backyard oasis, creates a true entertainer's delight. Relish in the indoor-outdoor living this chic mid-century farmhouse has to offer, complete with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, gardens, pool, and spa. An impressive, warming home, with artistic and designer finishes, this home includes three bedrooms in the main house, an office, a private guest house bungalow with a kitchenette and ~ bath, perfect for entertaining you and your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have any available units?
1156 GALLOWAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have?
Some of 1156 GALLOWAY Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 GALLOWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 GALLOWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 GALLOWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1156 GALLOWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1156 GALLOWAY Street offers parking.
Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 GALLOWAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have a pool?
Yes, 1156 GALLOWAY Street has a pool.
Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 GALLOWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 GALLOWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 GALLOWAY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
