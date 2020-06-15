All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1155 West 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1155 West 36th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 PM

1155 West 36th Street

1155 West 36th Street · (213) 927-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Student Housing/ Housing**

1/2 a block away from USC!!

HOUSING! PARKING INCLUDED!!

The home has 7 rooms inside and 6 of them are being rented for $950.00 and one room for $1800 as it is the suite which is the biggest room in the home.

CHARM AND CHARACTER - RENOVATED INTERIOR - ELEGANCE OF A BY-GONE ERA
WITH CONTEMPORARY NEW UPGRADES
Great Location, near the corner of Vermont and 36th St. Only a short walk to USC.
Walk to USC Village, Metro, Museums, Sports Arena
Remodeled Victorian mansion. Elegant interior with Deluxe upgraded kitchen and baths.
Granite countertops.
Custom tile showers. New cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances - Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Washer and Dryer
Dramatic Entry and Stairwell with Chandelier
Bright and sunny rooms, with generous closet space. New carpets, mini blinds.
State-of-the-art Forced air heating system
Living room with deluxe wood flooring. Bay Windows w/mini-blinds
Sunny study nook at top of stairs on the second floor
Ceiling fans and lights
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 West 36th Street have any available units?
1155 West 36th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 West 36th Street have?
Some of 1155 West 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 West 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1155 West 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1155 West 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 West 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 1155 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 West 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1155 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1155 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 West 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1155 West 36th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity