1155 West 36th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**Student Housing/ Housing**



1/2 a block away from USC!!



HOUSING! PARKING INCLUDED!!



The home has 7 rooms inside and 6 of them are being rented for $950.00 and one room for $1800 as it is the suite which is the biggest room in the home.



CHARM AND CHARACTER - RENOVATED INTERIOR - ELEGANCE OF A BY-GONE ERA

WITH CONTEMPORARY NEW UPGRADES

Great Location, near the corner of Vermont and 36th St. Only a short walk to USC.

Walk to USC Village, Metro, Museums, Sports Arena

Remodeled Victorian mansion. Elegant interior with Deluxe upgraded kitchen and baths.

Granite countertops.

Custom tile showers. New cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances - Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

Washer and Dryer

Dramatic Entry and Stairwell with Chandelier

Bright and sunny rooms, with generous closet space. New carpets, mini blinds.

State-of-the-art Forced air heating system

Living room with deluxe wood flooring. Bay Windows w/mini-blinds

Sunny study nook at top of stairs on the second floor

Ceiling fans and lights

Contact us to schedule a showing.