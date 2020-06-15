1155 West 36th Street

Amenities
**Student Housing/ Housing**
1/2 a block away from USC!!
HOUSING! PARKING INCLUDED!!
The home has 7 rooms inside and 6 of them are being rented for $950.00 and one room for $1800 as it is the suite which is the biggest room in the home.
CHARM AND CHARACTER - RENOVATED INTERIOR - ELEGANCE OF A BY-GONE ERA
WITH CONTEMPORARY NEW UPGRADES
Great Location, near the corner of Vermont and 36th St. Only a short walk to USC.
Walk to USC Village, Metro, Museums, Sports Arena
Remodeled Victorian mansion. Elegant interior with Deluxe upgraded kitchen and baths.
Granite countertops.
Custom tile showers. New cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances - Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Washer and Dryer
Dramatic Entry and Stairwell with Chandelier
Bright and sunny rooms, with generous closet space. New carpets, mini blinds.
State-of-the-art Forced air heating system
Living room with deluxe wood flooring. Bay Windows w/mini-blinds
Sunny study nook at top of stairs on the second floor
Ceiling fans and lights
Contact us to schedule a showing.