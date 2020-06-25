All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

11540 AMANDA DR.

11540 Amanda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11540 Amanda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Truly~inspiring, gated architectural masterpiece built to the highest level of perfection. This incredible home raises the bar for all architectural homes.~State of the art technology and cutting edge style nestled into a celebrity enclave. Featuring walls of glass overlooking a 36 foot infinity pool, jaw dropping canyon views and the utmost privacy. Full security, custom black out blinds through out. High ceilings and open spaces all orient towards the view, and cater to entertaining on a grand or more intimate scale. Sun drenched living and dining rooms blend seamlessly, and serve as the perfect backdrop to a sumptuous chef's kitchen. Every finish is top of the line. Incredible cabinetry in warm, rich hues, stunning flooring and magnificent fixtures complete this beautifully executed project. Five enormous bedrooms, seven bathrooms, all bathed in sunlight. Grassy yard and mature landscaping.~~Three car garage enhanced~with built in cabinets.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 AMANDA DR. have any available units?
11540 AMANDA DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11540 AMANDA DR. have?
Some of 11540 AMANDA DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 AMANDA DR. currently offering any rent specials?
11540 AMANDA DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 AMANDA DR. pet-friendly?
No, 11540 AMANDA DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11540 AMANDA DR. offer parking?
Yes, 11540 AMANDA DR. offers parking.
Does 11540 AMANDA DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11540 AMANDA DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 AMANDA DR. have a pool?
Yes, 11540 AMANDA DR. has a pool.
Does 11540 AMANDA DR. have accessible units?
No, 11540 AMANDA DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 AMANDA DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11540 AMANDA DR. has units with dishwashers.

