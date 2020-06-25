11540 AMANDA DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Truly~inspiring, gated architectural masterpiece built to the highest level of perfection. This incredible home raises the bar for all architectural homes.~State of the art technology and cutting edge style nestled into a celebrity enclave. Featuring walls of glass overlooking a 36 foot infinity pool, jaw dropping canyon views and the utmost privacy. Full security, custom black out blinds through out. High ceilings and open spaces all orient towards the view, and cater to entertaining on a grand or more intimate scale. Sun drenched living and dining rooms blend seamlessly, and serve as the perfect backdrop to a sumptuous chef's kitchen. Every finish is top of the line. Incredible cabinetry in warm, rich hues, stunning flooring and magnificent fixtures complete this beautifully executed project. Five enormous bedrooms, seven bathrooms, all bathed in sunlight. Grassy yard and mature landscaping.~~Three car garage enhanced~with built in cabinets.~