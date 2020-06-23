All apartments in Los Angeles
1154 N Gower St

1154 N Gower St
Location

1154 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location location location!!! Hollywood!!!

This apartment is a charming and cozy open concept single apt located in the heart of hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, wooden flooring throughout and was just freashly painted.
Additionally, this apartment gets lots of natrual light and the complex has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*open concept*
*large dining room/livingroom*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of natural light*
*lots of closet/drawer space*
*a/c in unit*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4606353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 N Gower St have any available units?
1154 N Gower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 N Gower St have?
Some of 1154 N Gower St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 N Gower St currently offering any rent specials?
1154 N Gower St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 N Gower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 N Gower St is pet friendly.
Does 1154 N Gower St offer parking?
Yes, 1154 N Gower St does offer parking.
Does 1154 N Gower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 N Gower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 N Gower St have a pool?
No, 1154 N Gower St does not have a pool.
Does 1154 N Gower St have accessible units?
No, 1154 N Gower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 N Gower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 N Gower St does not have units with dishwashers.
