1154 N Gower St

Amenities
Location location location!!! Hollywood!!!
This apartment is a charming and cozy open concept single apt located in the heart of hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, wooden flooring throughout and was just freashly painted.
Additionally, this apartment gets lots of natrual light and the complex has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*open concept*
*large dining room/livingroom*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of natural light*
*lots of closet/drawer space*
*a/c in unit*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!
This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4606353)