Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11522 Kelowna Street

11522 W Kelowna St · No Longer Available
Location

11522 W Kelowna St, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Lake View Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath house in Lakeview Terrace located just minutes away from 210, 118 and 405 Freeways. Upgrades and options are endless; amongst them you will find a completely new Kitchen with new cabinets, new appliances, refrigerator washer and dryer included, brand new laminated flooring, recessed lighting, central A/C and furnace, new garage door with opener, new blinds, rain barrels, front and back yard with gates for privacy, security door and other options that you must see to appreciate. This ready to move in house is available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 Kelowna Street have any available units?
11522 Kelowna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 Kelowna Street have?
Some of 11522 Kelowna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 Kelowna Street currently offering any rent specials?
11522 Kelowna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 Kelowna Street pet-friendly?
No, 11522 Kelowna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11522 Kelowna Street offer parking?
Yes, 11522 Kelowna Street offers parking.
Does 11522 Kelowna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11522 Kelowna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 Kelowna Street have a pool?
No, 11522 Kelowna Street does not have a pool.
Does 11522 Kelowna Street have accessible units?
No, 11522 Kelowna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 Kelowna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 Kelowna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
