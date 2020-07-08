11507 Amalfi Way

Amenities

Welcome to Tuscany in Porter Ranch. A highly desirable gated community with excellent Elementary school. Highly sought after 1,399 square foot, three bedroom and 3 bathroom house complete with all builder upgrades. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet along with dual vanity sinks in the bathroom. The upstairs guest bedroom contains an en suite bathroom, and the downstairs guest bedroom has access to a bathroom with shower. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry is upstairs for convenience. Nice sized patio in backyard. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeway. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.