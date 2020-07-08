All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11507 Amalfi Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11507 Amalfi Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

11507 Amalfi Way

11507 Amalfi Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11507 Amalfi Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Tuscany in Porter Ranch. A highly desirable gated community with excellent Elementary school. Highly sought after 1,399 square foot, three bedroom and 3 bathroom house complete with all builder upgrades. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet along with dual vanity sinks in the bathroom. The upstairs guest bedroom contains an en suite bathroom, and the downstairs guest bedroom has access to a bathroom with shower. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry is upstairs for convenience. Nice sized patio in backyard. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeway. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Amalfi Way have any available units?
11507 Amalfi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11507 Amalfi Way have?
Some of 11507 Amalfi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Amalfi Way currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Amalfi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Amalfi Way pet-friendly?
No, 11507 Amalfi Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11507 Amalfi Way offer parking?
No, 11507 Amalfi Way does not offer parking.
Does 11507 Amalfi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11507 Amalfi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Amalfi Way have a pool?
No, 11507 Amalfi Way does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Amalfi Way have accessible units?
No, 11507 Amalfi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Amalfi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Amalfi Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College