Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

11505 Hunnewell Ave

11505 Hunnewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Hunnewell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11505 Hunnewell Ave Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Sylmar Home - Great 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Sylmar. Open floor plan, wood laminate floors throughout (tile in bathrooms), freshly painted, upgraded beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and large island. Flat screen and washer & dryer included. Gas fireplace. 2 car garage. Large yard with covered patio. Close to all major freeways, 210, 118 and 405 frwy.

To qualify for this home you must make at least $7000 per month, Have a 620+ or better FICO, No Bankruptcies in the last 3 years, No Evictions,

(RLNE4147208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have any available units?
11505 Hunnewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have?
Some of 11505 Hunnewell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 Hunnewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Hunnewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Hunnewell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11505 Hunnewell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11505 Hunnewell Ave offers parking.
Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11505 Hunnewell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have a pool?
No, 11505 Hunnewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 11505 Hunnewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Hunnewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11505 Hunnewell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
