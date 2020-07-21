Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

11505 Hunnewell Ave Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Sylmar Home - Great 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Sylmar. Open floor plan, wood laminate floors throughout (tile in bathrooms), freshly painted, upgraded beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and large island. Flat screen and washer & dryer included. Gas fireplace. 2 car garage. Large yard with covered patio. Close to all major freeways, 210, 118 and 405 frwy.



To qualify for this home you must make at least $7000 per month, Have a 620+ or better FICO, No Bankruptcies in the last 3 years, No Evictions,



