11500 TENNESSEE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car charging elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage guest parking hot tub

Spacious Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and eat in Bar. Large Living Room and Dining Room space. Bathroom has Double Sinks and Deep Tub. W/D in-unit, Window Dressings (included), Central Heating and A/C, Large Storage Closet inside unit. Exercise Room, Spa with outdoor shower, and restroom facilities, large grassy area, Gated Garage w/Two Parking Spaces, Electric Car Charging Stations, plenty of guest parking and Bike Racks. Luxor One on premises for secure Package delivery. Great location near Santa Monica (4 miles from the beach). Sophistication in a quiet neighborhood with lots of young professionals. Walking distance to shops, retail and restaurants. Commute to downtown LA with easy access to the new expo station. Close to 405 and 10 fwy.