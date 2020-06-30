11500 TENNESSEE Avenue

Amenities
Spacious Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and eat in Bar. Large Living Room and Dining Room space. Bathroom has Double Sinks and Deep Tub. W/D in-unit, Window Dressings (included), Central Heating and A/C, Large Storage Closet inside unit. Exercise Room, Spa with outdoor shower, and restroom facilities, large grassy area, Gated Garage w/Two Parking Spaces, Electric Car Charging Stations, plenty of guest parking and Bike Racks. Luxor One on premises for secure Package delivery. Great location near Santa Monica (4 miles from the beach). Sophistication in a quiet neighborhood with lots of young professionals. Walking distance to shops, retail and restaurants. Commute to downtown LA with easy access to the new expo station. Close to 405 and 10 fwy.