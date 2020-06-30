All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11500 TENNESSEE Avenue

11500 Tennessee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Tennessee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and eat in Bar. Large Living Room and Dining Room space. Bathroom has Double Sinks and Deep Tub. W/D in-unit, Window Dressings (included), Central Heating and A/C, Large Storage Closet inside unit. Exercise Room, Spa with outdoor shower, and restroom facilities, large grassy area, Gated Garage w/Two Parking Spaces, Electric Car Charging Stations, plenty of guest parking and Bike Racks. Luxor One on premises for secure Package delivery. Great location near Santa Monica (4 miles from the beach). Sophistication in a quiet neighborhood with lots of young professionals. Walking distance to shops, retail and restaurants. Commute to downtown LA with easy access to the new expo station. Close to 405 and 10 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have any available units?
11500 TENNESSEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have?
Some of 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11500 TENNESSEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue has a pool.
Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 TENNESSEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

