Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For the most up to date information call Javier Mendoza at 818-298-1576. Welcome to 11500 Brussels Avenue. A quiet neighborhood with a house that will suit a family. It has 3 bedroom plus a small bedroom/office/breakfast nook...whatever you will make of it. There are two bathrooms: 1 is inside the master bedroom and the other is a shared/guest bathroom with updated fixtures. The house has been freshly been painted inside and out and had all front windows installed with dual pane windows. The large sliding door in dining room to the backyard has been replaced with a brand new french door. Floors are mostly laminate hardwood flooring, tile in kitchen and bathroom and carpeted living room. House has a large front and backyard with a lemon tree. House has central A/C and heat, ceiling fans in every bedroom and dining room, and will come unfurnished but will include dishwasher and stove (range). There is a 2 car garage and 2 more parking spaces in the driveway

Property is close to charter schools, Delphi academy, shopping and EXTREMELY close to freeways.