Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11500 Brussels Avenue

11500 Brussels Avenue · (818) 298-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11500 Brussels Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For the most up to date information call Javier Mendoza at 818-298-1576. Welcome to 11500 Brussels Avenue. A quiet neighborhood with a house that will suit a family. It has 3 bedroom plus a small bedroom/office/breakfast nook...whatever you will make of it. There are two bathrooms: 1 is inside the master bedroom and the other is a shared/guest bathroom with updated fixtures. The house has been freshly been painted inside and out and had all front windows installed with dual pane windows. The large sliding door in dining room to the backyard has been replaced with a brand new french door. Floors are mostly laminate hardwood flooring, tile in kitchen and bathroom and carpeted living room. House has a large front and backyard with a lemon tree. House has central A/C and heat, ceiling fans in every bedroom and dining room, and will come unfurnished but will include dishwasher and stove (range). There is a 2 car garage and 2 more parking spaces in the driveway
Property is close to charter schools, Delphi academy, shopping and EXTREMELY close to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Brussels Avenue have any available units?
11500 Brussels Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Brussels Avenue have?
Some of 11500 Brussels Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Brussels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Brussels Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Brussels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11500 Brussels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11500 Brussels Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11500 Brussels Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11500 Brussels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 Brussels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Brussels Avenue have a pool?
No, 11500 Brussels Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11500 Brussels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11500 Brussels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Brussels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 Brussels Avenue has units with dishwashers.
