Los Angeles, CA
11500 BELLAGIO Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

11500 BELLAGIO Road

11500 Bellagio Road · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Bellagio Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Lower Bel Air. Gated remodeled 3BD, 3BA home in lower Bel Air. Den/family could be used as 4th BR. Breathtaking view. Spacious living room with Fire place , hardwood floors connecting to a formal dining room with many windows and amazing ocean and city view. Huge den/family room open up to a lush garden with city view. Remodeled Kitchen with central island and large breakfast area. Central air and heat. Large backyard and separate play area with Jungle Gym. Circular driveway with private gate. Choice of Warner or Roscomare School. Need 24 hour notice to show. Available December 9th. will consider short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have any available units?
11500 BELLAGIO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have?
Some of 11500 BELLAGIO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 BELLAGIO Road currently offering any rent specials?
11500 BELLAGIO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 BELLAGIO Road pet-friendly?
No, 11500 BELLAGIO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road offer parking?
Yes, 11500 BELLAGIO Road offers parking.
Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 BELLAGIO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have a pool?
No, 11500 BELLAGIO Road does not have a pool.
Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have accessible units?
No, 11500 BELLAGIO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 BELLAGIO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 BELLAGIO Road has units with dishwashers.

