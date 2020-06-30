11500 BELLAGIO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Lower Bel Air. Gated remodeled 3BD, 3BA home in lower Bel Air. Den/family could be used as 4th BR. Breathtaking view. Spacious living room with Fire place , hardwood floors connecting to a formal dining room with many windows and amazing ocean and city view. Huge den/family room open up to a lush garden with city view. Remodeled Kitchen with central island and large breakfast area. Central air and heat. Large backyard and separate play area with Jungle Gym. Circular driveway with private gate. Choice of Warner or Roscomare School. Need 24 hour notice to show. Available December 9th. will consider short term lease.