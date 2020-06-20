All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 115 S. St Andrews Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
115 S. St Andrews Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

115 S. St Andrews Place

115 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

BRAND-NEW MULTI-LEVEL TOWNHOMES! Great location in Los Angeles. Centrally located only minutes from Downtown LA (8 min from Staples Center/LA Live), adjacent to Hollywood (4 min), Beverly Hills (15 min). Located on the border of Hancock Park and Koreatown. THESE UNITS ARE LIKE HOMES! Each unit with private rooftop deck, gourmet kitchens, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, designer wood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, designer toiled bathrooms, gated entry/pkg, tandem parking space (fits one full-sized car and one compact car).

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S. St Andrews Place have any available units?
115 S. St Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S. St Andrews Place have?
Some of 115 S. St Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S. St Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 S. St Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S. St Andrews Place pet-friendly?
No, 115 S. St Andrews Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 115 S. St Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 115 S. St Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 115 S. St Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 S. St Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S. St Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 115 S. St Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 S. St Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 115 S. St Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S. St Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S. St Andrews Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College