BRAND NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION BUILDING. ** NO RENT CONTROL! ** This fabulous ground up, all NEW modern four-plex with its designer look and feel is ideally located at NoHo Arts District, a very high demand rental market. 11494 Killion St is a corner lot, made up of 4 Units with spacious floorplans. 2 Units are 4 bedroom 2 Full bath over 1300 Ft each and 2 units are 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath over 1500 SFT each. This amazing investment opportunity is offering a realistic CAP rate of 5.4% or higher. All units will be equipped with complete stainless steel appliancesSuch as Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Gas Range / Range Hood / Washer & Dryer!!All units has separate utility metered for electric / gas And WATER. Very low maintenance. Estimated completion date Dec / 2019.