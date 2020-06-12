All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:47 PM

11494 Killion St

11494 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

11494 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
BRAND NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION BUILDING. ** NO RENT CONTROL! ** This fabulous ground up, all NEW modern four-plex with its designer look and feel is ideally located at NoHo Arts District, a very high demand rental market. 11494 Killion St is a corner lot, made up of 4 Units with spacious floorplans. 2 Units are 4 bedroom 2 Full bath over 1300 Ft each and 2 units are 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath over 1500 SFT each. This amazing investment opportunity is offering a realistic CAP rate of 5.4% or higher. All units will be equipped with complete stainless steel appliancesSuch as Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Gas Range / Range Hood / Washer & Dryer!!All units has separate utility metered for electric / gas And WATER. Very low maintenance. Estimated completion date Dec / 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11494 Killion St have any available units?
11494 Killion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11494 Killion St have?
Some of 11494 Killion St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11494 Killion St currently offering any rent specials?
11494 Killion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11494 Killion St pet-friendly?
No, 11494 Killion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11494 Killion St offer parking?
No, 11494 Killion St does not offer parking.
Does 11494 Killion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11494 Killion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11494 Killion St have a pool?
No, 11494 Killion St does not have a pool.
Does 11494 Killion St have accessible units?
No, 11494 Killion St does not have accessible units.
Does 11494 Killion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11494 Killion St has units with dishwashers.

