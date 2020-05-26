11488 Huston St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a quaint tree-lined street this beauty is the home you?ve been dreaming about! Enter up the private driveway as you admire the front yard gardening.(There?s so much room to park for you and your guests!) Inside you?re greeted by bright, freshly painted walls, accent wood panels,tons of sunlight warning the hardwood floors, and the most gorgeous chandelier!! (Even Sia would be envious!) The kitchen comes decked out-- including a dishwasher, stainless steel fridge with ice/ water dispenser,and a moveable island. There\'s also a built-in vintage dining area. The bedrooms are spacious, and the master offers a massive en suite and a washer/ dryer.Just past theliving room there\'sa large room with beautiful French doors-- this room could easily function as aden, a study, or even a thirdbedroom.There?s an attic that can also act as a space for guest?s to sleep or offer additional storage. Above the garage is a room that can act as a great home office- with lots of windows! The backyard is so special. There?s a patio deck with brick flooring and tons of lawn space. Come see this gem in person before it?s gone-- Will rent fast! Contact Vanessa or LBA to schedule your showing today!