Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

11488 Huston St

11488 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Location

11488 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a quaint tree-lined street this beauty is the home you?ve been dreaming about! Enter up the private driveway as you admire the front yard gardening.(There?s so much room to park for you and your guests!) Inside you?re greeted by bright, freshly painted walls, accent wood panels,tons of sunlight warning the hardwood floors, and the most gorgeous chandelier!! (Even Sia would be envious!) The kitchen comes decked out-- including a dishwasher, stainless steel fridge with ice/ water dispenser,and a moveable island. There\'s also a built-in vintage dining area. The bedrooms are spacious, and the master offers a massive en suite and a washer/ dryer.Just past theliving room there\'sa large room with beautiful French doors-- this room could easily function as aden, a study, or even a thirdbedroom.There?s an attic that can also act as a space for guest?s to sleep or offer additional storage. Above the garage is a room that can act as a great home office- with lots of windows! The backyard is so special. There?s a patio deck with brick flooring and tons of lawn space. Come see this gem in person before it?s gone-- Will rent fast! Contact Vanessa or LBA to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11488 Huston St have any available units?
11488 Huston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11488 Huston St have?
Some of 11488 Huston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11488 Huston St currently offering any rent specials?
11488 Huston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11488 Huston St pet-friendly?
No, 11488 Huston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11488 Huston St offer parking?
Yes, 11488 Huston St offers parking.
Does 11488 Huston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11488 Huston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11488 Huston St have a pool?
No, 11488 Huston St does not have a pool.
Does 11488 Huston St have accessible units?
No, 11488 Huston St does not have accessible units.
Does 11488 Huston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11488 Huston St has units with dishwashers.

