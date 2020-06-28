All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

11485 BIONA Drive

11485 Biona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11485 Biona Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW! Fantastic 4 bedroom cul de sac home with 3 baths. Master and 1 bedroom upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. Huge family room and upstairs with brand new laminate. Freshly painted inside and outside (outside painting is in process and to be completed by end of August). Tile and wood floor downstairs as well. Gourmet 6 burner oven, and newer washer and dryer. Incredible almost 10,000 sq foot lot complete with swing set, large stone patio and mature fruit bearing trees (avocado, clementine, lemon and persimmon). 2 side yards, one with raised planters, and the other waiting for you to use your imagination. Very low traffic street and neighborhood. House is located at the end of a double cul de sac. Truly a hidden Los Angeles gem! 2 zone central air conditioning and heating. Call listing agent about Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11485 BIONA Drive have any available units?
11485 BIONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11485 BIONA Drive have?
Some of 11485 BIONA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11485 BIONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11485 BIONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11485 BIONA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11485 BIONA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11485 BIONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11485 BIONA Drive offers parking.
Does 11485 BIONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11485 BIONA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11485 BIONA Drive have a pool?
No, 11485 BIONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11485 BIONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11485 BIONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11485 BIONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11485 BIONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
