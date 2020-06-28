11485 BIONA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW! Fantastic 4 bedroom cul de sac home with 3 baths. Master and 1 bedroom upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. Huge family room and upstairs with brand new laminate. Freshly painted inside and outside (outside painting is in process and to be completed by end of August). Tile and wood floor downstairs as well. Gourmet 6 burner oven, and newer washer and dryer. Incredible almost 10,000 sq foot lot complete with swing set, large stone patio and mature fruit bearing trees (avocado, clementine, lemon and persimmon). 2 side yards, one with raised planters, and the other waiting for you to use your imagination. Very low traffic street and neighborhood. House is located at the end of a double cul de sac. Truly a hidden Los Angeles gem! 2 zone central air conditioning and heating. Call listing agent about Pets.