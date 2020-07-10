11445 Santini Ln

Amenities

Spacious House w. Gorgeous Mountain View! - Property Id: 290671



Beautiful home located in the prestigious Sorrento/Meadows 24 hr gated community with gorgeous city lights and mountain views. Home has a uniquely designed open floor plan. The formal circular foyer entry introduces you to spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, custom wood shutters, wrought iron stair case, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island , granite counter tops, custom built-in 42 stainless steel refrigerator, Large master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings & master bath. Bonus room with french doors can be used as an office or additional bdrm. Main level bed & bath, Entertainers Backyard with views and built-in BBQ. This upscale community features 2 guardhouses operated 24/7, is patrolled by a security company, 2 gated swimming areas with pool and spa heated year round, 2 playgrounds. Too many upgrades to list. Must see to believe! Located in the highly sought after Porter Ranch Community School Dist K thru 8th grade with API of 924!

