All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11445 Santini Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11445 Santini Ln
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

11445 Santini Ln

11445 Santini Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11445 Santini Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious House w. Gorgeous Mountain View! - Property Id: 290671

Beautiful home located in the prestigious Sorrento/Meadows 24 hr gated community with gorgeous city lights and mountain views. Home has a uniquely designed open floor plan. The formal circular foyer entry introduces you to spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, custom wood shutters, wrought iron stair case, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island , granite counter tops, custom built-in 42 stainless steel refrigerator, Large master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings & master bath. Bonus room with french doors can be used as an office or additional bdrm. Main level bed & bath, Entertainers Backyard with views and built-in BBQ. This upscale community features 2 guardhouses operated 24/7, is patrolled by a security company, 2 gated swimming areas with pool and spa heated year round, 2 playgrounds. Too many upgrades to list. Must see to believe! Located in the highly sought after Porter Ranch Community School Dist K thru 8th grade with API of 924!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290671
Property Id 290671

(RLNE5818917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 Santini Ln have any available units?
11445 Santini Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 Santini Ln have?
Some of 11445 Santini Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 Santini Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11445 Santini Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 Santini Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11445 Santini Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11445 Santini Ln offer parking?
No, 11445 Santini Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11445 Santini Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11445 Santini Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 Santini Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11445 Santini Ln has a pool.
Does 11445 Santini Ln have accessible units?
No, 11445 Santini Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 Santini Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 Santini Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College