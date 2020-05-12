11438 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled w/high end finishes 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the heart of desirable Tujunga Village. First level offers open floor plan great for entertaining-kitchen, dining and living rm w/marble fireplace. Redone kitchen with tile back-splash, all stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Plantation shutters, onyx powder room, crown moldings and recessed lights complete the first floor. Dark engineered hardwood stairs lead up to the 2nd level. Sunlit large Master has new designer en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet with custom shelves. Two more bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. Steel patio doors with opening glass panels reveal a relaxing and inviting large patio just outside the living room. In-unit washer/dryer and 2 car tandem parking. Small 4-unit complex with security gate. Perfect location next to Aroma Cafe, the Studios, Woodbridge Park and Ventura Bl. Photos with furniture were taken prior to property being vacated.