Los Angeles, CA
11438 MOORPARK Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

11438 MOORPARK Street

11438 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled w/high end finishes 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the heart of desirable Tujunga Village. First level offers open floor plan great for entertaining-kitchen, dining and living rm w/marble fireplace. Redone kitchen with tile back-splash, all stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Plantation shutters, onyx powder room, crown moldings and recessed lights complete the first floor. Dark engineered hardwood stairs lead up to the 2nd level. Sunlit large Master has new designer en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet with custom shelves. Two more bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. Steel patio doors with opening glass panels reveal a relaxing and inviting large patio just outside the living room. In-unit washer/dryer and 2 car tandem parking. Small 4-unit complex with security gate. Perfect location next to Aroma Cafe, the Studios, Woodbridge Park and Ventura Bl. Photos with furniture were taken prior to property being vacated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
11438 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11438 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 11438 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
11438 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 11438 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11438 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 11438 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 11438 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11438 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 11438 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 11438 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 11438 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.

