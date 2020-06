1143 South RIMPAU

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

THIS IS A MUST SEE! THIS LOVELY REMODELED SPANISH DUPLEX MAINTAINS ORIGINAL CHARACTER. THE MOLDINGS AND BUILT IN'S ARE STUNNING, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW SEWER LINE AND SPRINKLERS, NEW PLUMBING, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, 2,034 SQ FT DUPLEX, LARGE OUTDOOR "NEW" PATIO AREA FOR DOWNSTAIRS USE WITH OUTDOOR WATERING SYSTEM AND ELECTRIC FOR BBQ, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, NEW CENTRAL HEAT/AIR, LOTS OF WINDOWS, DECORATIVE FIREPLACE, 2 SEPARATE GARAGES (2 CAR GARAGE PARKING,) EXCELLENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO HANCOCK PARK AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LA. DOWNSTAIRS UNIT AVAILABLE NOV 5TH. BACK YARD HAS GRASSY PATCH WITH LIME TREE. NEW GARAGE DOORS. THIS GEM SITS UP ON A GRASSY KNOLL!! GOOD CREDIT ONLY! 2 year minimum lease term!